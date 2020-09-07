Kentucky state representative tests positive for coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Courier-Journal reports the Louisville Democrat took the test last week and got the results back on Sunday.

In a video posted to social media, Scott says she is going to adhere to health department guidelines and self-quarantine for the next 14 days.

Scott’s announcement comes as Kentucky is reporting a record number of positive coronavirus cases for the second straight week.

The 4,742 confirmed cases for the week ending Sunday topped the record 4,503 cases from the previous week.

