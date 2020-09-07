Gov. Beshear announces no new deaths Monday, 52 children under the age of 18 test positive for COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Office of Governor Andy Beshear provided Monday’s COVID-19 update.

The governor announced 291 new cases and no new deaths in Kentucky. The positivity rate is at 4.34 percent.

52 of the 291 cases were children under the age of 18. Seven of those were children five and under. The youngest case reported was a one-month-old.

“We’re seeing a dip in the number of newly reported cases today, as we often do on weekends,” the Governor said. “Unfortunately we’ve set back-to-back records in the number of new coronavirus cases in just the last two weeks. We have to do better.”

At least 53,064 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 996.

“I’ll take any day we’re not announcing new deaths, but we know this is only due to less reporting because of the long holiday weekend,” the Governor said. “We’ve lost nearly 1,000 of our fellow Kentuckians to this deadly virus. When we see rising cases like the last couple weeks, we know more deaths follow cases by a couple weeks. Let’s recommit to seeing fewer cases and deaths here.”

10,648 people have recovered from the virus.

927,819 Kentuckians have received tests.

Dr. Steven Stack referred to a report provided each week by the White House. The August 30 report identified 14 “red” counties, where the highest number of new cases were observed.

“We need to look at the 106 other counties as ‘smoldering,’” Dr. Stack said. “Just because we don’t live, work or visit a red county doesn’t mean we can let our guard down. All it takes is one event that brings a lot of people together to cause an outbreak and become a ‘red’ county. COVID-19 has a spectrum of impacts ranging from the inconvenience of quarantine to more severe consequences such as prolonged illness for many, hospitalization for some and death for the most vulnerable.”

The report is usually posted on Monday but due to Labor Day, it has been pushed back to Tuesday.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

