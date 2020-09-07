Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces no new deaths Monday, 52 children under the age of 18 test positive for COVID-19

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Office of Governor Andy Beshear provided Monday’s COVID-19 update.

The governor announced 291 new cases and no new deaths in Kentucky. The positivity rate is at 4.34 percent.

52 of the 291 cases were children under the age of 18. Seven of those were children five and under. The youngest case reported was a one-month-old.

“We’re seeing a dip in the number of newly reported cases today, as we often do on weekends,” the Governor said. “Unfortunately we’ve set back-to-back records in the number of new coronavirus cases in just the last two weeks. We have to do better.”

At least 53,064 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 996.

“I’ll take any day we’re not announcing new deaths, but we know this is only due to less reporting because of the long holiday weekend,” the Governor said. “We’ve lost nearly 1,000 of our fellow Kentuckians to this deadly virus. When we see rising cases like the last couple weeks, we know more deaths follow cases by a couple weeks. Let’s recommit to seeing fewer cases and deaths here.”

10,648 people have recovered from the virus.

927,819 Kentuckians have received tests.

Dr. Steven Stack referred to a report provided each week by the White House. The August 30 report identified 14 “red” counties, where the highest number of new cases were observed.

“We need to look at the 106 other counties as ‘smoldering,’” Dr. Stack said. “Just because we don’t live, work or visit a red county doesn’t mean we can let our guard down. All it takes is one event that brings a lot of people together to cause an outbreak and become a ‘red’ county. COVID-19 has a spectrum of impacts ranging from the inconvenience of quarantine to more severe consequences such as prolonged illness for many, hospitalization for some and death for the most vulnerable.”

The report is usually posted on Monday but due to Labor Day, it has been pushed back to Tuesday.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Labor Day on the lake: Did business pick up at Lake Cumberland?

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

Breonna Taylor Crime Scene

Updated: 1 hour ago
Photos from the night of Breonna Taylor's shooting

State

Breonna Taylor crime scene photos show ‘war zone,’ dozens of bullet holes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WAVE 3 News Staff
Photos from the scene of Breonna Taylor's shooting give us a glimpse of what happened that night.

News

Golfers participate in 5th Annual Floyd County Sheriff Charity Golf Scramble

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Each team paid $300 to golf while some local businesses sponsored holes with all of that money going to good use.

Latest News

State

Kentucky state representative tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott has tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Corbin man tests limits, completes ultra-marathon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Zack Horvath is always testing the limits of his body. After his mini-triathlon was cancelled, he set out to run an unthinkable number.

News

Documentary explores photos’ impact on rural students in Letcher County

Updated: 2 hours ago
In the 1970s, a teacher in rural Letcher County, Kentucky, gave her students a camera to take home and photograph their lives.

State

Lexington doctor explains how to tell allergies and COVID-19 symptoms apart

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
A Lexington doctor describes the difference between allergies and something more serious.

News

Pastor says church’s ’unborn lives matter’ sign vandalized to read as ‘black lives matter’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Pulaski County pastor says someone vandalized his church’s sign.

Crime

Rocky Branch Man arrested in Clay County shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A shooting in Clay County Monday is being investigated by the Clay County Sheriff's Office.