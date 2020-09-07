Golfers participate in 5th Annual Floyd County Sheriff Charity Golf Scramble

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The 5th Annual Floyd County Sheriff Charity Golf Scramble took place Monday morning at Beaver Valley Golf Course.

“We have this every year on Labor Day, Monday and it’s always been a very big hit and today’s another success,” said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt.

Each team paid $300 to golf while some local businesses sponsored holes with all of that money going to good use.

“Every year we pick out two or three events that we sponsor,” added Hunt.

Last year, the Sheriff’s office gave away Christmas gifts to more than 150 foster kids and checks in on senior citizens in the community through the COAST program.

“This year we’re going to do the same we’ll give over 200 foster kids a Christmas,” said Hunt.

The foundation also paid for brown bags for Floyd County Schools to deliver student lunches over the summer. One of the many reasons why Adams Middle School Principal Chuck Rowe joined in on the fun.

“Anytime I can support the community in anything I’m willing to do so, anybody that knows me knows that I’m Floyd County born and raised, Prestonsburg born and raised,” said Rowe.

Rowe said he supports the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office for its hard work throughout the county and for putting resource officers in the schools.

“I’ve got a chance to deal with some when I was principal before at Allen Elementary and now at Adams, anytime I need something, you know, the sheriff’s department is willing to come and help out.”

