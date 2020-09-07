Advertisement

Former Wildcat Dwight Anderson dies at age 59

FILE - University of Kentucky's Dwight Anderson drives past Duke University's Jim Suddath during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Springfield, Mass., Nov. 17, 1979. Dwight Anderson, who earned the nickname “The Blur" because of his speed on the court playing basketball at Kentucky and Southern California, has died. He was 59. Anderson died last Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in his hometown of Dayton, Ohio, according to USC. The cause was not immediately known.
FILE - University of Kentucky's Dwight Anderson drives past Duke University's Jim Suddath during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Springfield, Mass., Nov. 17, 1979. Dwight Anderson, who earned the nickname “The Blur" because of his speed on the court playing basketball at Kentucky and Southern California, has died. He was 59. Anderson died last Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in his hometown of Dayton, Ohio, according to USC. The cause was not immediately known.(AP Photo/Paul Benoit, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Dwight Anderson, who earned the nickname ’‘The Blur’' because of his speed on the court playing basketball at Kentucky and Southern California, has died. He was 59.

Anderson died Saturday at his home in Dayton, Ohio, according to the Montgomery County coroner’s office. The cause was not immediately known and autopsy results were pending.

The 6-foot-3 guard began his college career under coach Joe B. Hall at Kentucky, where he averaged 13.3 points and shot 51% from the field as a freshman during the 1979 season. He played in 11 games during the 1980 season for the Wildcats and averaged 10.7 points before transferring midseason to USC.

“The only reason I left Kentucky, and this is straight from my heart, was [assistant coach] Leonard Hamilton and [head coach] Joe B. Hall didn’t see eye to eye,” Anderson said in an interview with the Lexington-Herald Leader in 2013. “And Hamilton asked me to leave. And I left.”

As a junior at USC in 1981, Anderson averaged 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 12 games. The following season he averaged 20.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27 games. Anderson was named All-Pac-10 first team and was an All-American honorable mention. He helped lead the Trojans to a 19-9 record and an NCAA Tournament berth.

Anderson is remembered by USC fans for a behind-the-backboard shot against Washington on March 6, 1982, at the Los Angeles Sports Arena. He retrieved an errant pass behind the backboard, spun in the air as he fell out of bounds and shot it over the backboard and in for a basket, which is now against the rules.

Al McGuire, who was broadcasting the game, exclaimed, ’‘A star is born!’'

Anderson was a McDonald’s All-American at Roth High in Dayton, where he averaged a triple-double of 38 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists as a senior.

He was selected in the second round of the 1982 NBA draft by Washington but was cut in the preseason. He played five games with Denver in 1983. Anderson played four years in the Continental Basketball Association with a career average of 20 points. He was the league’s scoring champion in 1985.

By the early 1990s, Anderson’s basketball career had ended. He struggled with addiction issues for several years.

'‘I disappeared after that. I had no self-esteem, I just got high,’' he told the Dayton Daily News. ’‘I never thought about ballin’ again.’'

Anderson later underwent treatment in Houston at John Lucas’ wellness and aftercare program. In 2011, he appeared to have turned his life around and he worked as an assistant coach at a high school in the Dayton area.

Funeral arrangements were pending.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Corbin man tests limits, completes ultra-marathon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Zack Horvath is always testing the limits of his body. After his mini-triathlon was cancelled, he set out to run an unthinkable number.

News

Unique go-kart track built for community

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
A go-kart track in Letcher County offers the community something to do in a different way.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Southwestern Warriors

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The Warriors finished 5-1 and won Class 5A District 8 after starting the season 2-5.

News

NASA Rally Sport coming back to mountains

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Tommy Pool
Plenty Of Tarmac is expected to be even bigger than the Raven Rock Rallye as it replaces a championship race that was scheduled for New York.

Latest News

News

Las Vegas Raiders trade Lynn Bowden Jr. to Miami Dolphins

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT
The former Kentucky star was traded by Las Vegas to Miami.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: North Laurel Jaguars

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The North Laurel Jaguars lose 18 seniors from a 5-6 team in 2019.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: South Laurel Cardinals

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The Cardinals went 2-8 and missed the Class 5A playoffs in 2019.

News

How will transportation look this year? School Districts digesting latest hurdle

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT
|
By Tommy Pool
The capacity caps for school busses have been released. While Middlesboro School District says it won't affect day-to-day transportation to school too much, but the biggest impacts will be to sports and extracurricular activities.

Sports

Pigskin Previews: South Laurel Cardinals - September 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sports

Pigskin Previews: North Laurel Jaguars

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6