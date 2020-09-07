Advertisement

Flat Lick woman found passed out with child in a car, arrested along with two others

Sabrina Mills (left), Benjamin Rice (Center), and Earle Gray (Right) (Photos: Bell County Detention Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CANNON CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested Sunday night after a routine patrol led to three arrests when a woman was found slumped over in a car with a child inside.

They say 32-year-old Sabrina Mills was found inside a white Chevy Aveo passed out in the front passenger seat while a child was playing on his phone in the back.

When a deputy woke Mills up by hitting the window, she reportedly spoke with very slurred speech and appeared to be under the influence. When asked to exit the car she struggled to maintain her balance.

A search of the car revealed a small packet believed to contain meth, several used pipes, several more bags with potential meth residue, and a small bag of suspected marijuana.

Mills was then taken into custody and asked if she was alone. Mills said that there were two men with her, but they had gone off into the woods to pitch a tent.

35-year-old Earl Gray of Artemus and 25-year-old Benjamin Rice were both found after a short trek into the woods and both were determined to be under the influence of what is believed to be meth. They were also taken into custody.

The child, awake and alert, was in close proximity to knives and drugs according to deputies. Due to all three individuals being intoxicated, Child Protective Service was called and will be conducting their own investigation. CPS contacted a grandparent who took possession of the child.

The three arrested were all sent to the Bell County Detention Center.

Sabrina Mills was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), first-degree wanton endangerment, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, and public intoxication. During the booking process, she was also found in possession of more drugs and charged was first-degree promoting contraband.

Benjamin Rice was charged with public intoxication.

Earle Gray was also charged with public intoxication and served an outstanding bench warrant.

