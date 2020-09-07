Advertisement

Dry and sunny for your Labor Day

WYMT Sunny(WYMT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nice conditions continue for the end of our holiday weekend!

Today and Tonight

Similar to the past couple of mornings, we are going to be cooler and see some patchy fog early on. Once that fog lifts, we will see beautiful conditions the rest of the day. High pressure is still dominating our region, meaning nice and clear conditions will continue today. We will see mostly sunny skies and dry conditions once again. You could pretty much copy and paste yesterday’s forecast, the only difference is the temperature is going to be just a few degrees warmer with highs getting into the mid-80s. Humidity is going to start to increase a tad, but it will still be one of the more comfortable days this week.

Tonight clear skies continue! In fact, I think they will be so clear you will probably be able to get a nice look at the beautiful Waning Gibbous moon. Temperatures will cool down once again into the low to mid-60s overnight.

Extended Forecast

High pressure continues to fight for our region on Tuesday and we look to see those nice dry and sunny conditions continue. Highs will rise into the upper 80s, so it will be pretty hot.

By Wednesday, we look to see our next system approaching so rain chances start to go up. Wednesday chances are still really low, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out.

By the end of the week on Thursday and Friday, we look to see that cold front push through. It will bring in more rain chances and cooler temperatures just in time for our weekend.

The weekend looks to be like the soggiest part of the week as of now, however this is still quite far out so we will keep an eye on this trend. For now, enjoy the beautiful weather and happy Labor Day!

