Advertisement

Dog travels 10,000 miles to rejoin owners

A dog stranded in South Carolina traveled more than 10,000 miles to rejoin her owners in Australia during the pandemic.
(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(WLUC)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -A dog stranded in South Carolina traveled more than 10,000 miles to rejoin her owners in Australia during the pandemic, CNN reported.

In the height of the pandemic, Zoe and Guy Eilbeck and their sons had less than 48 hours to leave Hilton Head Island and fly to Australia.

According to CNN, Australia’s pet import rules meant that the Eilbeck’s had to leave their dog Pip behind.

Zoe said she knew arranging to take Pip back home would be a lengthy process due to Australia’s strict border regulations.

“I knew we’d have to import Pip and that she’d have to do 10 days quarantine,” Zoe tells CNN.

Zoe said on March 27, she hired a rental car and took an eight-hour drive to North Carolina and handed Pip over to her friend Lynn Williams before she flew back to Australia.

CNN reported Williams advertised for someone to replace her as Pip’s guardian as she was unable to.

Ellen Steinberg of North Carolina answered the ad to watch Pip.

“The deal was that Pip would decide who she would go to live with,” Steinberg tells CNN Travel. “We won the shootout, and Pip came a few days later.”

Zoe tried to find a way to come back to the U.S. to get Pip but said she soon realized the dog would have to make the journey alone due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“To export a dog from America, you need to get a U.S. declaration to say the dog is in good health and has had particular blood tests to do with rabies,” said Zoe.

CNN reported, Zoe discovered that she could import Pip if the family went through New Zealand and managed to get their dog on a flight from Los Angeles to Auckland.

5 months later, Pip finally arrived to Australia after quarantining and the family said they were excited to finally be reunited.

“When she heard our voices, she came barreling into our arms. It was absolutely amazing to have her back after all that time,” said Zoe.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

6 months of COVID-19 in Kentucky, Harrison County looks back to first positive result

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
March 6th, exactly six months ago, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the Commonwealth's first positive case of COVID-19 and officially declared a state of emergency in Kentucky. The case was a woman from Harrison County.

News

Pregnant Lee County woman recovering from gunshot wound to the head

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Grason Passmore
A pregnant woman is now recovering in the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound to her head. Her sister describing the last two days as a complete nightmare.

News

Georgetown woman shares emotional story of losing her grandfather to COVID-19

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Russell
James Lewis was the sixth Dover Manor resident to die from COVID-19.

News

Gov. Beshear announces 313 new COVID-19 cases, state sets new record for cases in a week

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Refuge Recovery looks to provide sanctuary for those in need

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
A Perry County couple is renovating a house in Chavies to provide a safe haven for those recovering from addiction.

Latest News

Forecast

Dry and sunny for your Labor Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
High pressure is still dominating our region, and that means nice and clear conditions will continue today.

News

Wisconsin farmer plants 2 million sunflowers to provide relief

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Wisconsin farmer planted over 2 million sunflowers at his strawberry farm to spread a little happiness to customers, CNN reported.

News

Former Miss Kentucky shares GoFundMe page for Missouri family to jump start fundraising

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
This Missouri family’s story traveled across state lines through a friend of a friend to 2009 Miss Kentucky Mallory Ervin.

News

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Officers involved in vehicle pursuit; gunshots fired at deputies

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
CBS affiliate WJHL reports that Buchanan County Sheriff’s officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit and officer-involved shooting on Saturday

News

WVU suspends 29 students for COVID-related violations after parties

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
School officials say over the weekend, social media posts showed large parties at fraternities that are not recognized by WVU.

News

Unique go-kart track built for community

Updated: 9 hours ago