Documentary explores photos’ impact on rural students in Letcher County

WHITESBURG, Ky. - In the 1970s, a teacher in rural Letcher County, Kentucky, gave her students a camera to take home and photograph their lives.

Many were living in poverty with no cameras in their households. The photos they took were simple, but also deeply meaningful for them.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports, a documentary about the project is now showing on public television and a book about the photos is being republished.

Both are called, “Portraits and Dreams.” Former Campbell’s Branch Elementary student Gary Crase says it was huge for someone to give him a camera and film to use. He says, “I hope they realize this was an opening of the world to the students.”

