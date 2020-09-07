Advertisement

Documentary explores photos’ impact on rural students in Letcher County

Source: MGN
Source: MGN(KALB)
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. - In the 1970s, a teacher in rural Letcher County, Kentucky, gave her students a camera to take home and photograph their lives.

Many were living in poverty with no cameras in their households. The photos they took were simple, but also deeply meaningful for them.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports, a documentary about the project is now showing on public television and a book about the photos is being republished.

Both are called, “Portraits and Dreams.” Former Campbell’s Branch Elementary student Gary Crase says it was huge for someone to give him a camera and film to use. He says, “I hope they realize this was an opening of the world to the students.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Kentucky state representative tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott has tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Corbin man tests limits, completes ultra-marathon

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Zack Horvath is always testing the limits of his body. After his mini-triathlon was cancelled, he set out to run an unthinkable number.

State

Lexington doctor explains how to tell allergies and COVID-19 symptoms apart

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Victor Puente
A Lexington doctor describes the difference between allergies and something more serious.

News

Pastor says church’s ’unborn lives matter’ sign vandalized to read as ‘black lives matter’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Pulaski County pastor says someone vandalized his church’s sign.

Latest News

Crime

Shooting investigation underway in Clay County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A shooting in Clay County Monday is being investigated by the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Forecast

More sunshine Tuesday, warmer temperatures return

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
High pressure will continue to provide us with sunshine, but warmer temperatures return as well.

News

Despite the pandemic hotels see increase in guests over the holiday weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
The hospitality industry continues to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially theses last several months.

Regional

Labor Day on the lake: Did business pick up at Lake Cumberland?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
For many people, this has been the last weekend of the summer season, in a summer that’s been anything but normal.

Crime

Flat Lick woman found passed out with child in a car, arrested along with two others

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A routine patrol ended in three arrests and a wanton endangerment charge in Bell County Sunday.

Regional

WVU moves undergraduate classes online for at least two weeks to reduce in-person activities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Until further notice, on-campus students should avoid leaving the Morgantown campus area except under emergency circumstances. Off-campus students are being asked to not visit campus.