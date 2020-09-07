Advertisement

Despite the pandemic hotels see increase in guests over the holiday weekend

Hotels Labor Day Weekend
Hotels Labor Day Weekend(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

The hospitality industry continues to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially these last several months.

Randy Singh, the owner of Baymont Inn & Suites in London, says as many people travel this holiday weekend, but during the pandemic things were different.

“It has just been weird it has been up and down. It has not been bad but we did see bad like for a while the worst I’ve ever seen growing up,” said Singh. “Labor Day weekend actually kind of felt again normal. A lot of people started traveling again on Friday you could see the interstate up taking. You could just see that it was going to be busy. "

The hotel that sits right off I-75 was excited to get a glimpse of normalcy over the weekend.

“Like I said if you saw our parking lot last night or on Saturday night Friday night it was ATVs it was boaters it was just people doing outdoor activities and of course it’s family reunion time,” said Singh. “I know for sure most of the majority of hotels here in like Laurel County and London area were actually at full capacity. You know maybe not full but close to 80 or 90%. "

On top of thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing they also offered guests a safety kit upon request.

“In the end, we have just got to make sure safety and cleanliness is our main majority thing. Like right now we aren’t doing any renovations all of our funds are going towards cleaning and making sure that the hotel is operating.”

Singh says although they are running on low staff he appreciates all the hard work his employees put in to ensure their guests’ safety.

