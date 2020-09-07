Corbin man tests limits, completes ultra-marathon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin High School Alumni Zack Horvath has always pushed the limits of his body. Whether it’s playing for football for the Redhounds, working out or training for his next competition, Horvath uses his competitive attitude to go to the next level.

Horvath’s latest challenge was the mini-ironman triathlon, swimming 1.2 miles, followed by 56 miles on a bike and a 13.2-mile run. When that race was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Horvath and his family sat down to determine what the next challenge would be based on his previous training.

That is when he decided on an ultra-marathon. Ultra-marathons are runs anywhere from 30 miles to above 100 miles in distance.

Friday Morning, Horvath set out on a 100-mile mission. Starting at 6:30 a.m., the Eastern Kentucky University freshman set out on a journey around the tri-county area. He traveled through the Cumberland Falls area, Whitley City, Williamsburg, Bee Creek, Keavy and other surrounding communities before circling back around to finish at Sanders Park Saturday afternoon.

Horvath did stop for hydration, rest and healing. Monday morning Horvath went to the doctors to check for any stress fractures.

The complete distance was 102.69 miles with a total time of 34:10:15, 26:35:16 of that time was spent moving.

