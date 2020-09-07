Buchanan County Sheriff’s Officers involved in vehicle pursuit; gunshots fired at deputies

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - CBS affiliate WJHL reports that Buchanan County Sheriff’s officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit and officer-involved shooting on Saturday, according to a news release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect led BCSO on a vehicle pursuit on Route 643 Hurley Road, according to the release, during which gunshots were fired at deputies.

The release confirmed gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and deputies.

“After a short standoff the driver, Joseph L. Rayburn, 42, of Burnwell, Kentucky, who was wanted by the State of Kentucky for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, was arrested and charged.”

Rayburn was arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, abduction, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstruction of justice, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia, among others.

No one was seriously injured during the incident.

The Virginia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene and continues to investigate the incident.