Advertisement

Authorities: Gunman sought after Ga. deputy shot; vest saved him

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday the 29-year-old suspect fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday the 29-year-old suspect fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia law officers are searching for a Texas fugitive they describe as “armed and dangerous” who is accused of shooting a deputy in Dalton, Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday the 29-year-old suspect fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle.

The GBI says Hackney was struck, but his ballistic vest prevented serious injury.

Authorities say the suspect had been driving a stolen trailer and was pulled over by deputies before the gunfire happened.

They say the suspect then drove south on Interstate 75, wrecked the truck and escaped into the woods.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Flat Lick woman found passed out with child in a car, arrested along with two others

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A routine patrol ended in three arrests and a wanton endangerment charge in Bell County Sunday.

National

Hospital: Russia’s Alexei Navalny out of coma, is responsive

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It noted that he was responding to speech but “long-term consequences of the serious poisoning can still not be ruled out.”

National Politics

Labor Day bringing Biden to Pa., Harris and Pence to Wis.

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both campaigns see Wisconsin as a prize that could be pivotal. Trump’s narrow win in Wisconsin in 2016 helped to send him to the White House.

National

Sheriff: Five boats sank in Texas Trump parade, no injuries

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say five boats sank in a Texas lake during a nautical parade in support of President Donald Trump but no one was injured or killed.

Latest News

National

UK judge rejects bid to delay Assange extradition hearing

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a London court on Monday to fight a U.S. extradition request at a high-stakes hearing that was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Regional

WVU moves undergraduate classes online for at least two weeks to reduce in-person activities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Until further notice, on-campus students should avoid leaving the Morgantown campus area except under emergency circumstances. Off-campus students are being asked to not visit campus.

National

Saudi court issues final verdicts in Khashoggi killing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Saudi court issued final verdicts on Monday in the case of slain Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi after his son, who still resides in the kingdom, announced pardons that spared five of the convicted individuals from execution.

Crime

Sheriff: Ohio murder suspect arrested in Dickenson County, Va.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
A suspect in an Ohio murder case was apprehended in Dickenson County, Virginia Monday.

National

Tropical Storm Paulette forms in central Atlantic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with modest strengthening expected over the next few days.

National Politics

‘Princess Bride’ cast reuniting for Democratic Party fundraiser

Updated: 1 hour ago
The cast of “The Princess Bride” is getting involved with politics.