Unique go-kart track built for community

GORDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky has a handful of options when it comes to the various form of Motorsports. Few are as unique as 510 Kartway in Harlan County.

“The good thing about this track is it is run by all volunteers,” said Sherry Cornett. “It is run for the community￼ To give the kids something to do families somewhere to come￼.”

Every Saturday night, you will find racing in Gordon on the side of Highway 510.

“10/10 for sure,” said 15 year-old Thomas Saylor. “I come out here to have fun and do something with my time because it’s a real safe place and fun to go kart race here.”

Thomas Saylor is one of nearly 35 racers to compete in one of the tracks nine classes each week, all for free.

“There is no entry fee for this track which is really good. Kids could come. Anybody can come and race and not have to pay a penny to put their Kart out on the track,” said Cornett.

The races are also just for fun as there is no prize purse for weekly races. Saturday Night, the kartway held a special event offering $150 to win for one class. The track hopes to run the event annually during Labor Day weekend.

