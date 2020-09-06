Temperatures begin to rise, sunshine and dry conditions remain

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures increase, but overall nice conditions remain through the holiday weekend.

Today and Tonight

With the exception of temperatures being warmer, today will be very similar to yesterday. We will wake up once again to patches of dense fog, so be cautious if you are going to be on the roads early. Once that lifts beautiful conditions once again. We will see mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and somewhat lower humidity all day. It will be about five degrees hotter than yesterday with temperatures expected to rise into those low to mid-80s.

Tonight those mostly clear skies continue allowing lows to drop into the low 60s.

Labor Day

We continue our dry stretch as we head into Monday, but we will see an increase in warmth and humidity. Do not worry, conditions will still be nice enough to get outside. The difference between Monday and Sunday is the high pressure that has been sitting on us will shift east slightly. This is what will bring in the warmer and slightly more humid air; however, we will remain dry and sunny once again! Highs end up right around 85°. Mostly clear skies continue overnight with lows in the mid-60s.

Extended Forcast

We continue to see temperatures rise as we head towards Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs increasing back into the mid to upper 80s. We may see rain chances return Wednesday afternoon as a stray shower or storm is possible; however, I think most of us will stay on the drier side.

By Thursday we look to see a possible cold front move through and afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the region. We will still see breaks of sun and clouds, and highs look to stay warm and in the mid-80s.

By Friday it looks like the cold front will have cooled us down, and we will see more cool and comfortable temperatures heading into our weekend. We will keep an eye on this trend, but for now, enjoy your holiday weekend!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.