Staying beautiful for Labor Day

WYMT Mostly Sunny
By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Just like yesterday, it is an absolutely gorgeous day in the mountains as high pressure keeps things nice and quiet for the balance of the Memorial Day weekend.

Tonight

High pressure keeps it quiet through the night tonight. We’ll fall from our highs in the low to middle 80s through the 70s and 60s for the evening hours with just a few high clouds dotting the sky. We’ll cool back to a low around 63° or so tonight, as we’ll have to watch for a little bit of that patchy dense fog, mainly in the river valleys.

Labor Day and Monday Night

Another quiet afternoon on the way for the Labor Day holiday. High pressure will be scooting off to the east ever so slightly, allowing slightly warmer and more humid air to filter into the region for the day on Monday. Humidity will creep up a tad, but will still be well within comfortable levels as we’ll see mostly sunny skies again in the afternoon. Highs should top out right around 85°.

Another quiet night Monday as well, with skies staying mostly clear. Though, that little bit of extra moisture in the air will prevent lows from falling a ton, settling somewhere in the middle 60s. We’ll have to watch again for some of that patchy valley fog as well.

Through the (short) work week

We’ll continue our warm up as highs Tuesday and Wednesday will approach the upper 80s, with that sticky summer humidity coming back into play. And while Tuesday will be dry, we’ll start to slowly reintroduce scattered storm chances by the middle and end of next week as highs remain in the middle 80s.

