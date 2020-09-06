Advertisement

Sheriff: Five boats sank in Texas Trump parade, no injuries

A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.
A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.(KEYE via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Five boats sank in a Texas lake during a nautical parade in support of President Donald Trump, but no one was injured or killed, officials said Sunday.

Boaters began calling for help “almost immediately” after the procession for Trump’s reelection got underway on a lake west of Austin on Saturday, according to Kristen Dark of the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies ultimately responded to 15 distress calls and received three other reports of boats taking on water.

Images of the event show the water of Lake Travis choppy with the wakes of dozens of boats flying American, Texas and “Trump 2020” flags.

Dark said that weather on the roughly 19,000-acre (7,690-hectare) lake was calm, but that the tightly packed boats created large waves in areas. Deputies have found no evidence of foul play, she said.

The first call for help came at 12:15 p.m., and later distress calls were for boats taking on water, stalled engines and capsizing, Dark said.

Three of the boats that sank were towed to shore, while the other two were still at the bottom of the lake, she said.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services received no calls for service related to the parade, a spokeswoman said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Dozens arrested as violent Portland protests continue

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Demonstrations in Portland started in late May after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Coronavirus

Colleges combating coronavirus turn to stinky savior: sewage

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As colleges grapple with the coronavirus, institutions across the country are turning campus sewage into a public health tool.

News

Gov. Beshear announces 313 new COVID-19 cases, state sets new record for cases in a week

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

National

More than 200 airlifted to safety from California wildfire

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 200 people were airlifted to safety after a fast-moving wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’s Sierra National Forest.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 164,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Latest News

News

Refuge Recovery looks to provide sanctuary for those in need

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
A Perry County couple is renovating a house in Chavies to provide a safe haven for those recovering from addiction.

National Politics

Harris warns suppression, interference could alter election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris says foreign interference, doubt cast about the election by President Donald Trump and voter suppression could potentially cost her and Joe Biden the White House in November.

National Politics

Census Bureau must temporarily halt winding down operations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The federal judge in San Jose late Saturday issued a temporary restraining order against the Census Bureau and the Commerce Department, which oversees the agency.

National

Rwanda’s president says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero must stand trial

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Paul Kagame, appearing on national television Sunday, did not explain how Paul Rusesabagina was brought to Rwanda, where he has been held in custody for more than a week.

National

Hurricane Laura death toll in Louisiana rises to 25

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Louisiana officials have reported two additional deaths tied to Hurricane Laura, bringing the storm’s total death toll in the state to 25.