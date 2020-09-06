Refuge Recovery looks to provide sanctuary for those in need

CHAVIES, Ky. (WYMT) - A Perry County couple is looking to give sanctuary to those on the road to recovery.

For most that are recovering from addiction, a safe place of refuge following in-patient treatment can be hard to find. That aspect is what inspired Becky and Bo Kilburn to open Refuge Recovery.

With both of them in recovery themselves, Becky says that transitional housing is vital to those looking to stay clean.

“When you leave in-patient treatment and then you to back to home, that’s a huge step,” Kilburn said. “And we think that transitional housing is vital to the success of people in recovery. Staying clean and just getting back to being responsible.”

Becky and Bo say that they hope to hold their grand opening within two months, but could have people living in the house sooner than that as they continue to remodel.

