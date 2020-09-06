Advertisement

Police: Hazard woman arrested on DUI charges, driving stolen SUV

(WSAZ)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday around 12:24 p.m. the Hazard Police Department attempted to stop an SUV speeding down Memorial Drive but ended the chase due to safety concerns.

Moments later the car was seen turning up a dead-end street off Wabaco Circle in Walkertown.

Kimberly Neace was found to be under the influence after exiting the SUV.

It was later found the SUV had been stolen after contact was made with the owner.

Neace is being held at Kentucky River Regional Jail.

