Paralyzed cat found with bullet wounds finds promising future

(WVLT) -A paralyzed cat found in bad shape finds a promising future.

According to California Shelter Veterinarian, Dr. Stephanie Theilmann, the four-year-old cat came to the shelter paralyzed after doctors discovered bullet fragments hit her spine.

The future looked bleak for Frankie.

“Come into the shelter, you see a lot of cases, and Frankie was definitely one of the special ones. I don’t remember her first day here, but I remember the first week here and just falling in love with her,” said Dr. Theilmann.

With rehab time and being paralyzed in the back legs, it took time to find Frankie a forever home.

“Had she come in, honestly as a very feral cat, meaning wild, you know, out on its own born out in the feral cat community, she would have been euthanized,” said Theilmann.

A shelter employee said they were excited and sad to see Frankie go.

The shelter celebrated Frankie’s adoption with a special fish dinner and ice cream.

“Let’s face it , the animal was resilient and the animal didn’t give up. Frankie didn’t give up. So if the animals don’t give up, we can’t find a way to give up. We’re going to keep going,” said Stockton police officer, Antonio Sajor.

