New COVID-19 cases reported in southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) - The Virginia Department of Health reported new cases of COVID-19 in southwest Virginia Saturday, CBS affiliate WJHL reports.

In the WYMT viewing area, this includes two new cases and one new death in Lee County, bringing the county’s total up to 224 cases and four deaths. There were also seven new cases reported in Wise County, bringing their total up to 353 cases, with 27 total cases in the city of Norton.

Two other counties in our area, Buchanan and Dickenson, did not report any new cases Saturday. This holds their totals steady at 99 cases in Buchanan County and 69 cases in Dickenson County.

There are 125,727 cases in the Commonwealth of Virginia overall, with 2,529 confirmed virus deaths.