Gov. DeWine: Browns, Bengals allowed up to 6,000 spectators at 2 home games

Governor Mike DeWine announced Saturday afternoon that the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will both be allowed up to 6,000 spectators at two home games this season. (Source: WXIX-TV)
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OHIO (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine announced Saturday afternoon that the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will both be allowed up to 6,000 spectators at two home games this season.

Gov. DeWine allows a variance in the state sports order by permitting this.

Each side of the stadium cannot seat more than 1,500 guests, according to a release.

Masks are required.

These specific games will allow the variances:

  • Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, September 17
  • Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns, September 27
  • Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, October 4
  • Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, October 25

“This year will certainly be different, but both the Browns and the Bengals have worked exceedingly hard and have made extensive preparations to welcome a limited number of fans to their stadiums safely,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “These very thorough plans and safety precautions warrant a two-game trial to try and accommodate fans, at reduced capacities with social distancing and masks.”

