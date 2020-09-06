Gov. Beshear announces 313 new COVID-19 cases, state sets new record for cases in a week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Sunday afternoon. Gov. Andy Beshear updated the status of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

The Governor announced 313 new COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state case total to 52,774. 43 of Sunday’s new cases were children 18 years old or younger, with the youngest being 27 days old.

“We’re seeing a dip in the number of new reported cases today, as we often do on weekends. Let’s remember that while we believe we’ve managed to hit a plateau in the growth of cases, what we really need is to have that number go down in a sustained way.”

With today’s 313 cases, that puts the weekly total at 4,742 new cases, which breaks the state weekly case total record for the second week in a row.

“The first positive case of COVID-19 in the commonwealth was announced six months ago today, in Harrison County,” the Governor said. “This week we recorded 4,742 new coronavirus cases. Last week we had 4,503. That means we’ve set a record for the number of weekly new cases for the second consecutive week. We’re facing the challenge of our lifetimes and we must do better. These past six months have been devastating for so many Kentucky families. These months also will be remembered as a time when Kentuckians lived up to our reputation as compassionate, resolute and resilient people who take care of one another.”

Gov. Beshear also announced three new deaths on Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 996.

“We’ve lost nearly 1,000 Kentuckians to the coronavirus. We can’t become numb to this,” the Governor said. “Today’s reported death toll is much lower than several days this week, but these still are three individuals whose families and friends are devastated and grieving. Let’s care for them and respect their grief by redoubling our efforts to keep each other safe.”

“Pleasant weather across Kentucky and a holiday weekend may result in more cases reported. We’ll know in two to three weeks,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

Due to limited reporting on Sundays and the Labor Day holiday on Monday, some statistics will not be available until Tuesday.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

