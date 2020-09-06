Advertisement

COVID-19 W.VA. l 3 additional deaths

WV COVID-19
WV COVID-19(WSAZ)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday by West Virginia health officials.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says this brings the death toll to 246.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Logan County, and a 68-year old male from Monroe County.

“As many West Virginians are growing tired of the thought of COVID-19, we must, more than ever, stay vigilant in our efforts to prevent further spread and realize that the virus is among us,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies to these families for their profound loss.”

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the DHHR has confirmed 458,180 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 11,412 total cases.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (825), Boone (154), Braxton (9), Brooke (102), Cabell (580), Calhoun (17), Clay (29), Doddridge (11), Fayette (412), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (93), Hancock (125), Hardy (75), Harrison (297), Jackson (211), Jefferson (388), Kanawha (1,686), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (520), Marion (227), Marshall (133), Mason (119), McDowell (74), Mercer (349), Mineral (146), Mingo (276), Monongalia (1,371), Monroe (136), Morgan (40), Nicholas (57), Ohio (296), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (141), Putnam (340), Raleigh (390), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (36), Summers (21), Taylor (110), Tucker (12), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (285), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (322), Wyoming (71).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

