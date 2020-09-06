Community learns local history during ‘Tour of Churches’ event in Perry County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Tour of Churches event took place Saturday in Perry County.

Churches across the area came together to give community members a chance to tour the landscape. While COVID-19 has changed how church services are held, Mother of Good Council’s Lori Helfrich says giving people a chance to explore the county safely was the goal in mind.

“There’s a lot of churches throughout Perry County, many have a very rich history here and so we wanted to encourage safe practice for people to get out and explore Perry County over the holiday weekend,” said Helfrich.

The churches who participated are: Catholic Church, Presbyterian church, Cathedral at Buckhorn, Twin Rocks Camp, Brashearville Church, Ira Combs Memorial Church, Big Leatherwood First Baptist.

If you missed the tour Saturday, they plan to hold another tour next month.

