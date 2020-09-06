Boil water advisory now lifted for communities impacted by flooding in Buchanan County
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - On Saturday, the Buchanan County Public Service Authority announced that a boil water advisory in effect for some communities following flooding and landslides from earlier this week has been lifted, according to CBS affiliate WJHL.
The advisory has been lifted in the Patterson and Slate Creek communities from Stone Coal to Pea Patch. This lifted advisory also includes Rockhouse and Hurley.