Back the Blues Rally aims to spread awareness for law enforcement

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Back the Blues Rally took place in Pike County on Saturday as community members showed up to support law enforcement.

Standing in solidarity with police officers, protests against those in blue made rally organizer Roger Ford know that he needed to publicly show his support for those who serve and protect.

“It’s essential that we do have this event because of those things,” Ford said. “Law enforcement’s out there, obviously we’re seeing what’s going on across the country.”

Helping Ford organize this event, Desirae Huff hopes that this will mark the start of a chain reaction across Kentucky and the country.

“I hope this takes off, I hope it spreads to surrounding counties and neighborhoods,” Huff said. “I truly hope it does. we have some of the best law enforcement officers around this area.”

After months of protests in Louisville, Ford felt the need to show his support.

“These people are not from Kentucky and they don’t represent what the opinion of the vast majority of Kentuckians are,” Ford said. “They’re down there in Louisville to disrupt, obviously to riot, to loot, we’ve seen this all play out.”

Huff agrees with that sentiment, feeling the negative publicity of law enforcement has further pushed an even more negative narrative.

“If one bad thing happens, you tell 30 people. If one good thing happens, you tell three,” Huff said. “It’s time for us to start telling more positive.”

