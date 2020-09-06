Advertisement

6 months of COVID-19 in Kentucky, Harrison County looks back to first positive result

By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) -

March 6th, exactly six months ago, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the Commonwealth’s first positive case of COVID-19 and officially declared a state of emergency in Kentucky.

The governor shared the case was a woman from Harrison County who spent time in isolation at UK Chandler Hospital. She has since been released.

6 months Harrison County judge-executive Alex Barnett says feels like six years.

“USA Today, Washington Post, New York Times came to do an interview, it was just big news for such a small town,” Barnett says.

A spotlight before a long road of decisions ahead.

“Part of the people think you’re not doing enough and part of the people think you’re doing way too much,” Barnett says.

After that initial case, Barnett says the county did fairly well flattening the curve. He says there were 18 positive results in around 90 days. Then as things started to open, Barnett says he was seeing 6 to 8 cases a week.

But the judge-executive shares though this hard time he’s seen generosity.

Parkside Manor, an assisted care facility, had 30 positive cases including kitchen staff. Barnett says the community fed the residents for almost three weeks there. They pulled together volunteers and donated money and food. Originally the fundraising goal for Parkside Manor was $1,000. The community hit that mark within an hour. Then they raised over $4,000.

“Any time that we have hardship here in Harrison County our community pulls together and we’ve been doing that in this case,” Barnett says.

Our battle with the virus is not over, but as we’ve learned in Harrison County, during the toughest of times Kentuckians will be there for each other.

Barnett reports Harrison County’s total case number is 175. There have been 11 hospitalizations. Some good news... there have been no deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unique go-kart track built for community

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tommy Pool
A go-kart track in Gordon offers the community something to do in a different way.

News

Staying beautiful for Labor Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
High pressure keeps the mountains sunny and warm through the end of the holiday weekend.

News

Georgetown woman shares emotional story of losing her grandfather to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
James Lewis was the sixth Dover Manor resident to die from COVID-19.

News

Gov. Beshear announces 313 new COVID-19 cases, state sets new record for cases in a week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 164,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Latest News

News

Refuge Recovery looks to provide sanctuary for those in need

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
A Perry County couple is renovating a house in Chavies to provide a safe haven for those recovering from addiction.

News

VDH: 53 new cases reported in Southwest Virginia

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHL New Staff
Ten new cases were reported in the WYMT coverage area.

News

COVID-19 W.VA. l 3 additional deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The DHHR reports 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Regional

Suspect in 25-year-old cold case arrested in Tennessee

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Georgia say a 25-year-old homicide has been closed with the arrest of a man in Tennessee.

Crime

Police: Hazard woman arrested on DUI charges, driving stolen SUV

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A Hazard woman is behind bars after she was found driving a stolen SUV while intoxicated.