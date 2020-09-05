Advertisement

Student medications stolen by East Tenn. nurse, TBI says

By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators say a former school nurse for Campbell County was indicted after being accused of stealing prescription medications that belonged to students.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said former school nurse Sherry Lancaster came under scrutiny in December 2019. Agents said they found Lancaster used her position to steal medication.

On Wednesday, Lancaster was indicted on six counts of obtaining drugs by fraud and five counts of theft.

TBI said she was arrested Friday, September 4, and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

