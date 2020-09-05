Sheriff: $6,200 in narcotics seized in 48 hour span

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department says that a two-month investigation involving fentanyl-laced heroin has “paid great dividends” after three arrests in the 48 hours between Wednesday, September 2, and Friday, September 4 led to the seizure of an estimated $6,200 in narcotics.

On Wednesday, September 2, deputies stopped a vehicle believed to be transporting narcotics into Breathitt County.

The resulting traffic stop and search led to the arrests of 38-year-old Joshua Bouchard and 40-year-old Paul Collins on first-degree trafficking charges.

In total, 53 grams of fentanyl-laced heroin and several small baggies of fentanyl, heroin, and meth estimated to be worth around $5,500 were recovered.

On Friday, September 4, a second suspect vehicle was stopped and searched entering Breathitt County.

This led to the arrest of 44-year-old Bradford Richard Thomas on four counts of trafficking, three first-degree trafficking charges for heroin, meth, and fentanyl, and a third-degree trafficking charge.

In total, nearly 6 grams of fentanyl-laced heroin, 2.7 grams of suspected meth, and several dosages of fentanyl and Klonopin estimated to be worth around $700.

All three are being held at Three Forks Regional Jail in Beattyville.

The narcotics will be submitted to the KSP laboratory for confirmed identification.

