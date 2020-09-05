Advertisement

Several boats sink during Texas parade for President Trump

A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.
A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.(KEYE via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.

“We responded to multiple calls of boats in distress, several of them sank,” but there are no reports of fatalities or injuries and investigators have not determined how many boats sank on the lake near Austin, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Kristen Dark.

Dark said the cause was under investigation, but there was no indication of an intentional act.

“We have no reason to suspect foul play in any of these,” sinkings, Dark said.

Dark said weather conditions were generally calm and meteorologist Paul Yura with the National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio said there were were no storms in the area at the time and winds were generally 10 mph (16 kph) or less.

“The lake should be fairly navigable, without issue at those wind speeds,” according to Yura.

Lake Travis is an approximately 19,000-acre (7,689 hectares) impoundment about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northwest of Austin.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Authentic wins 146th Kentucky Derby

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Authentic won the 146th Kentucky Derby over heavily favored Tiz The Law.

News

NASA Rally Sport coming back to mountains

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Plenty Of Tarmac is expected to be even bigger than the Raven Rock Rallye as it replaces a championship race that was scheduled for New York.

National

NY attorney general to form grand jury after Prude death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s attorney general on Saturday moved to form a grand jury to investigate the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died earlier this year after Rochester police placed a hood over his head and held him down.

National

Facebook blocks ailing man’s planned end-of-life broadcasts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Facebook on Saturday blocked live broadcasts from a chronically ill bed-ridden man who appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron for a medically-assisted death.

Latest News

News

Isom Days continues despite pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool and Dakota Makres
Isom Days is in its final day at the fairground where you can find food, vendors, games, and even a rodeo.

News

Gov. Beshear announces 790 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, positivity rate falls to 4.22 percent

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

National

Authentic bests favorite Tiz the Law to win Kentucky Derby

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Churchill Downs stands are empty and the wagering windows closed. Armored police vehicles in the parking lot have replaced throngs of Derby-goers in seersucker and showy hats.

News

Guns, drugs, and cash found during multi-county drug search

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The multi-day operation was conducted by the F.A.D.E Drug Task Force, DEA, Russell Police, and Boyd County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit.

News

Las Vegas Raiders trade Lynn Bowden Jr. to Miami Dolphins

Updated: 4 hours ago
The former Kentucky star was traded by Las Vegas to Miami.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 162,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.