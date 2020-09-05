Advertisement

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Southwestern Warriors

By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - After a 2-5 start to the 2019 season, no one expected much of Southwestern. But the Warriors made some noise towards the end of the season, upsetting Pulaski County twice and winning the district in Jason Foley’s first year taking over as head coach from Kentucky legend Larry French.

“Well, we started off a little slow out of the gate. It was a new system a new coaching staff, we were banged up with injuries a lot earlier in the season and as we got healthy and as our kids got to understanding our system, I think we got the gelling,” Foley said. “We finish the season very well I was proud of the way we finished. We ran into a very good Frederick Douglass team and came up short there, but I thought we finish the season very well.”

This year, not much has changed as the Warriors are taking on an underdog role.

“I mean that’s just the world. I mean to go out there because no one really looks at us like that, I mean they just see us as a pretty decent team. To go out there and win it all would be pretty nice,” Cody Harmon said, a senior defensive end.

“But I think with our seniors this year, we’re stepping up on leadership,” said Senior Running Back Liam Crisp. “So we’ll be able to hopefully get the younger guys to step up a little bit and show out.”

The Warriors open the season on the road against Wayne County on September 11 before a two-game homestand against George Rogers Clark and Knox Central. They start district play on October 2 at North Laurel.

