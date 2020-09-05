‘No Justice, No Derby’: Louisville protests continue for 100 days straight on the eve of Derby 146

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the eve of Kentucky Derby 146, protesters in Louisville gathered for the hundredth-straight day to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Breonna Taylor case: Timeline of events 4 months after the March LMPD shooting

Jefferson Square Park was filled with the sound of gospel music Friday as protesters danced to celebrate their continued ‘resistance’. Throughout the day, people visited the park to pay their respects at memorials for Breonna Taylor, Tyler Gerth and David McAtee.

Rosie Henderson tells WAVE 3 News she has been to Jefferson Square Park almost every day since protests began in May. She believes the peaceful occupied protest of the park has been effective.

PREVIOUS STORY: Family, activists take to Louisville Metro Hall to protest Breonna Taylor’s death

“You know, they might not think we’re making noise sitting here peacefully but we are. We’re hurting them sitting here every day, being peaceful, having our praise dances on Sundays, having our preachers here on Sundays. It bothers them,” she said.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., protesters embarked on foot and in cars for a wide-ranging march through downtown Louisville. All night long, the chant “no justice, no Derby” was repeated countless times.

Protesters first marched around Metro Corrections before they filed through Fourth Street Live as several diners held up their fists in solidarity.

They continued down Fourth Street before turning near Broadway to Third Street. Protesters later marched on the Kentucky Derby Festival’s headquarters building before police arrived.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.