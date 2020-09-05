Advertisement

‘No Justice, No Derby’: Louisville protests continue for 100 days straight on the eve of Derby 146

Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the eve of Kentucky Derby 146, protesters in Louisville gathered for the hundredth-straight day to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Breonna Taylor case: Timeline of events 4 months after the March LMPD shooting

Jefferson Square Park was filled with the sound of gospel music Friday as protesters danced to celebrate their continued ‘resistance’. Throughout the day, people visited the park to pay their respects at memorials for Breonna Taylor, Tyler Gerth and David McAtee.

Rosie Henderson tells WAVE 3 News she has been to Jefferson Square Park almost every day since protests began in May. She believes the peaceful occupied protest of the park has been effective.

PREVIOUS STORY: Family, activists take to Louisville Metro Hall to protest Breonna Taylor’s death

“You know, they might not think we’re making noise sitting here peacefully but we are. We’re hurting them sitting here every day, being peaceful, having our praise dances on Sundays, having our preachers here on Sundays. It bothers them,” she said.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., protesters embarked on foot and in cars for a wide-ranging march through downtown Louisville. All night long, the chant “no justice, no Derby” was repeated countless times.

Protesters first marched around Metro Corrections before they filed through Fourth Street Live as several diners held up their fists in solidarity.

They continued down Fourth Street before turning near Broadway to Third Street. Protesters later marched on the Kentucky Derby Festival’s headquarters building before police arrived.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Number of COVID-19 cases on WKU's campus increasing

Updated: 3 hours ago
13 news reporter Brandon Jarrett spoke to a WKU student and official about the increasing cases

State

Glasgow Police Department to adopt new policies

Updated: 3 hours ago
Glasgow police have adapted new policies

State

COVID-19 cases increasing on campus; Students say pandemic taking toll on mental health

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Bob Skipper, WKU’s Director of Media Relations says the increase in cases is due to an increase in testing

News

ARC Celebrates hope during National Recovery Month 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Latest News

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death on Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Pulaski and Laurel County now have more than 500 cases since the pandemic started. Laurel County is approaching 600 cases. Bell County went above 400 cases this week.

News

‘From addiction to abundance’: ARC celebrates hope during National Recovery Month

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
September is National Recovery Month. For Addiction Recovery Care, it is a time to highlight the work that goes on year-round.

News

ARC Celebrates hope during National Recovery Month 4 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

How will transportation look this year? School Districts digesting latest hurdle

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
The capacity caps for school busses have been released. While Middlesboro School District says it won't affect day-to-day transportation to school too much, but the biggest impacts will be to sports and extracurricular activities.

State

COVID-19 outbreak transitions Wayne County ’orange’ ahead of first day of school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
On Friday, Wayne County health officials reported the county’s largest spike of total confirmed COVID-19 cases in a single week since the beginning of the pandemic.

News

Louisville preparing for Derby weekend protests - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6