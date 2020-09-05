NASA Rally Sport coming back to mountains

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After canceling a race in New York, NASA Rally Sport is coming back to the mountains.

“Another rally here is going to bring another opportunity for the local people,” said Marcel Ciascai.

Backroads of Appalachia along with Letcher and Harlan Counties will welcome in Plenty of Tarmac September 16-20.

“We are going to expand a little bit on the roads we are going to use. We expect more people to come and we also expect the economic impact in the region to be bigger,” said Ciascai.

The impact to the community was already huge in August when they held a smaller event, Raven Rock Rallye.

“People buying gas local service stations going to local stores going to Walmart or going wherever,” said Bernie Obry.

The rally has received criticism, but Letcher County’s Judge Executive, Terry Adams says it is nothing but positives.

“There is no negatives there shouldn’t be any negatives to folks wanting to come to our area,” said Adams

A full schedule of the event is expected to be released soon.

