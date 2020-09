LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky running back Lynn Bowden Jr., along with a sixth-round draft pick, have been traded by the Las Vegas Raiders to the Miami Dolphins for a fourth-round draft pick, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Raiders are trading RB/returner Lynn Bowden Jr and a 6th rounder to the #Dolphins in exchange for a 4th round pick, the same pick Miami just got from Vegas. The versatile Bowden was a third-rounder this year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2020

Las Vegas drafted the Kentucky star 80th overall in the 3rd round in April’s NFL Draft.

