Advertisement

Knoxville caregiver accused in TennCare fraud

A woman employed as a non-medical caregiver for a Knoxville business was indicted after being accused of TennCare fraud and identity theft.
A woman employed as a non-medical caregiver for a Knoxville business was indicted after being accused of TennCare fraud and identity theft.
A woman employed as a non-medical caregiver for a Knoxville business was indicted after being accused of TennCare fraud and identity theft.(TBI)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman employed as a non-medical caregiver for a Knoxville business was indicted after being accused of TennCare fraud and identity theft.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Lisa Odom was accused of falsifying timesheets and submitting them to TennCare for services she didn’t provide between January 2018 and March 2018 for three different clients in Claiborne County. Investigators said she also forged the initials of the clients on each fraudulent form she submitted to get reimbursed.

TBI said Odom was indicted Friday on three counts of TennCare fraud and three counts of identity theft. She was arrested Monday, August 31, and booked into Claiborne County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Claiborne Sheriff announces participation in Tennessee’s “Booze it and lose it” campaign

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Deputies will be patrolling Claiborne County all weekend to search for impaired drivers.

Crime

Sheriff: $6,200 in narcotics seized in 48 hour span

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Department has collaborated on a 2-month investigation involving the sale fentanyl-laced heroin in Breathitt County.

Forecast

Comfortable and sunny conditions for your Labor Day Weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Gorgeous weather arrived just in time for the holiday weekend!

News

Fans find new ways to celebrate 2020 Derby weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Fans watching the Kentucky Oaks at KSBar and Grille Friday traded mint juleps for beer and hats for masks.

State

‘No Justice, No Derby’: Louisville protests continue for 100 days straight on the eve of Derby 146

Updated: 13 hours ago
On the eve of Kentucky Derby 146, protesters in Louisville gathered for the hundredth-straight day to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.

Latest News

State

Bowling Green couple co-owns a horse competing in the derby

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“The derby is the most exciting two minutes in sports.”

State

Bowling Green couple co-owns derby competitor

Updated: 15 hours ago
A bowling green couple is the co-owner of a horse in Kentucky derby

State

Number of COVID-19 cases on WKU's campus increasing

Updated: 15 hours ago
13 news reporter Brandon Jarrett spoke to a WKU student and official about the increasing cases

State

Glasgow Police Department to adopt new policies

Updated: 15 hours ago
Glasgow police have adapted new policies

State

COVID-19 cases increasing on campus; Students say pandemic taking toll on mental health

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Bob Skipper, WKU’s Director of Media Relations says the increase in cases is due to an increase in testing

News

ARC Celebrates hope during National Recovery Month 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30