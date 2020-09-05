Advertisement

Keeneland looks to Churchill Downs, Kentucky Derby ahead of Fall opening

By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

It’s Derby Day in the Commonwealth, but without the usual crowds and fanfare. Many celebrated in Lexington with drive-up betting at Keeneland.

“What we’re accustomed to is people waiting in line for 45 minutes that’s not going to happen today,” says Jim Goodman director of wagering development at Keeneland.

Goodman says there is drive-up betting for the Derby every year. This time around some things are different. These changes included temperature checks, masks, and less of a line.

“I think people are just not as into it as they normally are in May,” Goodman says.

Still, Goodman says having the Derby this Labor Day weekend is good for the state of Kentucky. It’s also good for Keeneland’s preparation ahead of fall opening day October 2nd.

“We’re seeing anxiously at Churchill how they do things because the governor’s office will request the same things from us regarding safety regarding how we control traffic,” Goodman says.

Keeneland has not announced how many fans will be allowed for the fall meet and Breeders Cup in November. Goodman says it won’t be normal, but he hopes the iconic track will put on a great race nonetheless.

There is an app called “Keeneland Select” where anyone can wager from home. Goodman says horse racing fans have adapted to this new normal. He shares wagering records were set at the five-day meet in July.

