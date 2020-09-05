Isom Days continues despite pandemic

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Festivals across the region and country have been canceled or gone virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Isom Days continued with its Labor Day tradition.

Isom Days is in its final day at the fairground where you can find food, vendors, games, and even a rodeo. Organizers said the event is important to give the community a chance to continue to celebrate the 30-year tradition.

“Everybody here wants to be here and everybody here knows there’s a virus going around. We didn’t force anybody to be here. They had the opportunity to come on their own and that’s exactly how we felt when we started this,” said Vice President of Isom Festival Committee, Jerry Banks.

Social distancing guidelines are recommended. Rides, tables, and restrooms are wiped down regularly.

The event will last until 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.

