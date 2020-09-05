Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces 790 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, positivity rate falls to 4.22 percent

(AP images)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Saturday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the status of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor announced 790 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s total case number to 52,464. 98 of Saturday’s newly reported cases are from children age 18 and younger, with the youngest being three months old. The state’s positivity rate fell slightly to 4.22 percent.

“Now that the weekend is here, it is critical that Kentuckians take the steps necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Beshear said. “While our positivity rate is lower at 4.22%, we still have nearly 800 new cases. We need everyone to keep gatherings to less than 10 people, wash your hands frequently, social distance and wear a mask.”

Gov. Beshear also announced six more deaths in Kentucky on Saturday, bringing the state’s overall death toll to 993 people.

“We have sadly lost six more Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said. “Please light your homes and places of business up green tonight to show compassion for these Kentuckians and their families.”

Saturday’s numbers are out of a total of 930,374 tests administered in the state of Kentucky. The number of recoveries also increased to 10,613.

KY COVID INFO - 9/5/20
KY COVID INFO - 9/5/20(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

