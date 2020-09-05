Gorgeous weather continues through Labor Day Weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday has been an incredible day weather wise, in the mountains with low humidity and comfortable temperatures along with beautiful sunshine...with more continuing through the holiday weekend.

Tonight

High pressure continues it’s stronghold in the mountains through tonight as beautiful clear skies continue through the nighttime hours. With the lack of cloud cover, we’ll get some free A/C as lows fall back into the middle 50s for the overnight. Not a bad night to keep the windows open! We’ll also likely see a little bit of patchy fog heading towards dawn.

Sunday and Sunday Night

If you liked Saturday, you’ll like Sunday just as much because high pressure will still be in control, giving us another fantastic weather day in the mountains. More mostly sunny skies with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and low humidity will make for a great midpoint to your Labor Day weekend.

Mostly clear skies continue after nightfall as lows fall back into to lower 60s, with another chance of that late patchy fog towards daybreak.

Labor Day and Monday Night

We’ll increase the warmth and the humidity a tad as we get to Labor Day itself, but don’t worry: things will still be beautiful. High pressure will shift east slightly, bringing in warmer and slightly more humid air, but we’ll keep rain chances at bay. Highs end up right around 85°. Dry skies continue overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

Through the Week

We’ll start to warm up heading towards Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs increasing back into the mid to upper 80s as humidity and chances for showers and storms increase for Wednesday and Thursday. Models hinting at another front late next week that would make for yet another comfortable weekend...but we’ll keep an eye on it.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.