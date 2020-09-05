Advertisement

Comfortable and sunny conditions for your Labor Day Weekend

WYMT Sunny
WYMT Sunny(WYMT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The cold front that moved through yesterday brought us some drier and cooler weather for the weekend.

Today and Tonight

Gorgeous weather arrived just in time for the holiday weekend!

This morning we will see some dense fog in some spots, so be careful if you are going to get on the roads early this morning. Once that fog lifts we will see beautiful conditions the rest of the day. Mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the upper 70s, and lower humidity therefore it will be more comfortable outside overall.

Tonight we will continue to see those nice, clear skies. Temperatures will really cool down, dropping into the mid-50s for overnight lows. Fog will start to build up late.

Sunday and Monday

Similar conditions continue for the rest of your holiday weekend. That sunshine continues Sunday and Monday with highs getting back into the mid-80s and overnight lows in the low to mid-60s. The lower humidity continues both days, so it won’t feel muggy outside at all! High pressure will continue to provide us with dry weather both days, as well.

Extended Forecast

The drier weather continues Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s and overnight lows in the mid-60s. We will also see those mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday we could bring back a few clouds and some stray rain chances, but I think most of us will stay on the dry side. Highs look to stay in those mid-80s.

Another system could be moving in by Thursday and Friday of next week, bringing rain chances back to the mountains. This is still pretty far out so we will keep an eye on this trend. For now, enjoy your holiday weekend!

