Claiborne Sheriff announces participation in Tennessee’s “Booze it and lose it” campaign

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it would be partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office as part of its “Booze it and lose it” campaign aimed at increasing enforcement of impaired driving laws throughout the county.

Deputies will be patrolling the county all weekend and will be enforcing a “zero-tolerance” policy for drivers under the influence.

The sheriff’s office encourages people in or driving through the county to drive sober.

