Authentic wins 146th Kentucky Derby

The sun rises over the track at Churchill Downs, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. The Kentucky Derby has been postponed until Sept. 5 because of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
The sun rises over the track at Churchill Downs, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. The Kentucky Derby has been postponed until Sept. 5 because of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a four month delay due to the pandemic, Authentic crossed the finish line first in the 146th Kentucky Derby over heavily favored Tiz The Law. Tiz The Law, who won the Belmont Stakes in June, came in second, and Mr. Big News came in third.

Due to the pandemic, no spectators were in the stands for the Run for the Roses. The race is the second jewel of the Triple Crown this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the circumstances around the competition are different, the competitive aspect is the same.

Earlier this week, there was a report that the playing of ’My Old Kentucky Home’ was under discussion, but a tweet from Churchill Downs officials confirmed the 100 year tradition would stand.

The song was preceded by a moment of silence and refection. The decision came after more than 100 days of protests continue in Louisville following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

