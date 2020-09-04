Steroids reduce death risk for seriously ill COVID-19 patients, studies say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New studies say that multiple types of steroids improve chances of survival for severely ill COVID-19 patients.

CBS reported that results from seven studies led by the World Health Organization, and published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, found steroids reduced the risk of death in the first month by about one-third compared to placebo treatment or usual care in seriously ill patients who needed extra oxygen.

“This result opens up more choices” of steroids, said Dr. Martin Landray of the University of Oxford, who led one of the studies. “The more options there are in terms of availability, the better.”

Steroids, CBS reported, are inexpensive, widely available and have been used for decades. They reduce inflammation, which can sometimes occur in COVID-19 patients. A June study led by the University of Oxford found a steroid called dexamethasone reduced deaths by up to 35 percent in hospitalized patients who needed breathing machines and by 20 percent in those only needing extra oxygen.

The study said it did not help less sick patients and said it may have even been harmful at that stage of illness.

There were 222 deaths among the 678 patients given a steroid and 425 deaths among the 1,025 patients given placebos or just usual care.

“I’m delighted,” said Dr. Derek Angus, critical care chief at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, who helped lead one of the studies. ”It’s incredibly reassuring that the other trials all were lining up in the same direction. It’s the most solid news we’ve had yet on how to take care of patients with COVID-19.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.