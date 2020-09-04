Advertisement

Something just didn’t seem quite right about this license plate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOURBON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Police stopped a vehicle in Millersburg Wednesday after something just didn’t seem right about this particular license plate.

“He said that’s not a real plate, and I’m looking a little closer and I said it’s not,” Millersburg Police Chief Maurice Lykins said.

Chief Lykins and another officer were driving to Paris to serve a trespass notice, but while stopped at an intersection, Chief Lykins noticed something a bit off.

“I noticed the license plate on this car, actually the lighting angle it looked like it was sort of purple, the numbers, when you started looking at the numbers and the word ’Bourbon’ on it, they weren’t square, it was just wrong,” Lykins said.

Once police pulled the car over—they found the driver had no insurance and was driving on a suspended license.

Chief Lykins and the other officer gave the woman a citation and confiscated the plate and car.

“She said, ’well how am I gonna get to work,’ and I said well you’re just not going to work in this car, no insurance and if you’re driving down the road and you hit somebody, everybody’s in trouble,” Lykins said.

Chief Lykins said the stop ended without any major incident. A friend picked the woman up and the officers continued on, but even after more than two decades in law enforcement, he says sometimes this job still surprises him.

“I’ve pulled over a few people with fake plates but they weren’t that good, this one was really good, I think if they had the sticker on it nobody would have ever stopped them,” Lykins said.

