Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: South Laurel Cardinals

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The South Laurel Cardinals are looking to improve this year from a 2-8 record in 2019.

”I think they enjoyed being out there and I enjoyed watching them. They were a solid team. I think this year we’re just trying to get better be better than we were last year. That’s our goal every year: try to be better than what we were last year,” Wes Wright said, a senior wide receiver.

The Cardinals once again will have a young roster, but have 13 seniors to lead the way.

“Well, we have a lot of the young kids to lead this year,” Senior Right Tackle Jamison Cardon said. “It’s a lot tougher on the older guys, so I work hard every day to hope the little kids will follow what I do.”

“Just think that we should play hard practice like we play that’s 110%,” Traeton Napier, Senior Wide Receiver.

However 2019 went, South Laurel has a clean slate going into 2020. Head Coach Donnie Burdine is proud of the way his team fought in each game, something that will help them this season.

“But I was proud of them by the time we got to the end of the year. You know we didn’t have a great season,” Burdine said. “Actually, it’s the worst season we’ve had in 3-4 years, and we thought we were gonna be the best that we’d been since we’ve been there. And they handled it, emotionally they handled it pretty well, but what I was most pleased with is if you go back and watch all of our district games, we were in every single district game we were in last year.”

The Cardinals begin the season at West Jessamine on September 11.

