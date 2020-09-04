Advertisement

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: North Laurel Jaguars

North Laurel Jaguars football helmet
North Laurel Jaguars football helmet(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Chris Larkey and North Laurel will have to do without 18 seniors from last year’s team that went 5-6. The Jaguars are back to work a new set of players.

Coach Larkey has preached it to us playing hard and giving it our all every play and listening to what they teach us and if we do that we will win every game,” Jayce Hacker said, a junior middle linebacker for North Laurel.

“Just try to make them practice hard practice game speed really that’s the only thing you can do. They don’t have the experience yet that some of us have,” Hacker continued on helping along his younger teammates. “It’s going to probably come into play probably the first three games but after that, they should start catching on really fast and should start being pretty even across the field and across the team.”

The Jags lost three games last season by less than a touchdown, including their final game in the first round of the playoffs against Whitley County. The young North Laurel squad hopes to rectify those close losses to make a deep run in the Class 5A playoffs.

“That’d be great. I’ve never won one. Played football for three years and never won one,” Ethan Eversole said, a junior middle linebacker for the Jags. “That’d be great to bring one to North Laurel.”

The Jaguars hit the field on September 11 when they travel to Lincoln County.

