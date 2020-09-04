Advertisement

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Clay County Tigers

By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County Tigers lost four offensive lineman, nine seniors on defense and a top 10 rusher in the state in Chandler Hibbard.

“What did we lose, nine seniors on defense? So hoping to get our defense more locked down this year,” Ben Meadows said, a senior running back and linebacker for the Tigers. “We had a good year last year on defense.”

In order to keep the momentum going, Clay County will rely on underclassmen stepping up.

“We really need the lower classmen, upcoming upperclassmen need to really work hard cause dealing with how many seniors we have this year, they’re gonna be having leading roles in this year’s offense and defense,” Adam Collins said, a junior wide receiver and defensive back.

“We lost a lot, but what we got right now in seniors, at least the amount of them that there are - they’re definitely stepping up and I think they’re gonna do great, and the upperclassmen, they’re doing a great job so far,” Junior Wide Receiver and Defensive Back Zach Saylor added.

“The best way we can recover from that is get better and new seniors step up into them roles, but I feel like we have a fairly good chance to be as good, if not better than what we were last season,” Dominic Webb continued, a junior who will be stepping up for the Tigers on the offensive and defensive line.

Despite the loss of seniors, Mike Sizemore, in his fourth year at the helm for Clay County, believes the Tigers can re-up for the 2020 season.

“We like to think that we’ve put ourselves in a position now to where we can kinda reload our kids from one year to the next. We’ve got a great group of juniors that have done really well at the freshman and JV levels,” Sizemore said. “We feel like that can really translate as these kids move forward. They’ve played behind a solid group, like you mentioned, last year that was really good upfront and had several skill kids, but they’re kinda ready to step in that role and kinda seeing it as their time to get out there on Friday nights and make an impact.”

“I think we’ll be pretty good to be honest with you,” Senior Offensive and Defensive Lineman Dalton Mathis added. “I feel confident we’ll have a good this team. I feel better we’ll have a better team this year.”

The Tigers host Lynn Camp to kick off the season on 9/11.

