New hunting areas open to the public in Eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - There are 56,000 additional acres open for Eastern Kentucky’s new hunting area.

At one time these areas were closed to the public, now these hunting access areas (HAA) are located in Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, McCreary, Perry and Pike county.

Legacy- LLC HAA: Martin, Pike and Floyd counties have 44,460 acres of land and you must hold an Elk permit.

Betterment Wildlife HAA: Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties have regulations to hunt for all species.

RG Group HAA: An extra 5,100 acres have been added to the Floyd, Magoffin, McCreary, Letcher and Pike counties. A waiver must be filled out in order to enter the property.

Cambrian Coal HAA is now Pike Elkhorn HAA: Pike, Letcher and Floyd counties. It contains restricted areas.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.