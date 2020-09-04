Advertisement

New hunting areas open to the public in Eastern Kentucky

Courtesy: MGN
Courtesy: MGN(WIFR)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - There are 56,000 additional acres open for Eastern Kentucky’s new hunting area.

At one time these areas were closed to the public, now these hunting access areas (HAA) are located in Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, McCreary, Perry and Pike county.

Legacy- LLC HAA: Martin, Pike and Floyd counties have 44,460 acres of land and you must hold an Elk permit.

Betterment Wildlife HAA: Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties have regulations to hunt for all species.

RG Group HAA: An extra 5,100 acres have been added to the Floyd, Magoffin, McCreary, Letcher and Pike counties. A waiver must be filled out in order to enter the property.

Cambrian Coal HAA is now Pike Elkhorn HAA: Pike, Letcher and Floyd counties. It contains restricted areas.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park making sure visitors are safe this Labor Day

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Not only are maintenance crews taking precautions outside of the park, but also outside at the Wilderness Road Campground where all sites with electricity are full.

Forecast

Gorgeous Labor Day Weekend ahead, cooler air arrives

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
A cold front is moving through this afternoon bringing a few scattered showers, but after that drier and cooler weather returns for the weekend.

News

Barbara Bailey to end four-decade run anchoring at WKYT

Updated: 2 hours ago
After more than four decades, Barbara Bailey – Kentucky’s longest-serving television news anchor – plans to retire from WKYT later this month.

National

Trump denies calling US war dead ‘losers,’ ‘suckers’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump defended himself Friday against accusations that he mocked American war dead as his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, intensified efforts to frame the election as a referendum on the president’s character.

Latest News

State

LFCHD reports 111 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 111 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

News

Lawrence County man faces child pornography charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TJ Caudill
The arrest came as a result of an undercover investigation.

State

Grandparents caring for children find the job tougher during pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
More children getting COVID-19 could lead to more caretakers getting the virus as well.

Forecast

Labor Day Weekend Forecast: Front pushes through today, beautiful weather ahead

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
In just a few hours, the cold front that has been teasing us all week will move though and the rain chances and humidity that have plagued us for days will be a thing of the past for a little while.

News

Kentucky leaders, public hesitant about news of vaccine in November

Updated: 15 hours ago
Kentucky leaders, public hesitant about news of vaccine in November

News

Kentucky nonprofits in need of funding as pandemic wears on

Updated: 15 hours ago
Kentucky nonprofits in need of funding as pandemic wears on