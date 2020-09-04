Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death on Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released the latest coronavirus numbers on Friday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported the county’s six death. The death is a 72-year-old man. They also reported 18 new cases bringing the county’s total to 606. 180 of those cases are active.

The Estill County Health Department announced four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county case total up to 96, 36 of which are active.

The Floyd County Health Department also announced four new cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total up to 153 cases.

The Kentucky River District Health Department announced a total of seven new cases in their area on Friday. One case was reported in Leslie County, bringing the county total up to 42 cases. Two cases were reported in Letcher County, for a county case total of 78. Two cases were also reported in Owsley County, upping the county total to 36 cases. One case was reported in Perry County, for 296 total cases in the county. And one case was reported in Wolfe County, for a total of 29 cases.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported one new case, one probable and two recovered cases in Clay County. In Jackson County, there are three new cases, one probable and 15 recovered cases. In Rockcastle County, there is one new case, one probable and four recovered cases.

The Pike County Health Department reported 16 new cases bringing the county’s total to 345. 38 cases are active and 304 have recovered. One active case is in the hospital.

The Knox County Health Department announced one new case bringing the county’s total to 376. 53 of those cases are active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported three new cases bringing the county’s total to 360.

