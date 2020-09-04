Advertisement

Local college names new scholarship in honor of former professor

The Scott Lucero Scholarship will be specifically for nontraditional students
By Lacey Roberts
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we enter the month of September many colleges and universities are back in session. The cost of books, transportation and financial begins to add up. That is where scholarships come in.

“We offer tons of different scholarships that students can apply for at HCTC. We have many generous donors in the local community and that is how we are able to do what we do,” said Jennifer Lindon, Hazard Community and Technical College President.

While those scholarships are offered on a variety of basis ranging from GPA or what county a student may live in, none of those scholarships are for nontraditional students.

“Adult students who are trying to balance their education with a work and a family life,” Lindon said.

To solve that problem HCTC will start a scholarship just for these students, The Scott J. Lucero Scholarship, but this scholarship is more than just a name.

“He touched so many lives here at HCTC, he inspired many students to write and he also established the annual evening with poets’ event that we still have,” said Lindon. Lucero was an English professor at the college for more than two decades.

“He just had a special place in his heart for any student who were struggling or just trying to balance the many different things that our students try to balance while they are here.”

The ’Christmas for Charity’ organization decided to establish a scholarship endowment to honor him.

“Kind, patient and caring,” said Carson Lucero, son of Scott Lucero, saying those three words described his dad to the fullest.

“One of the most understanding to sit down and talk to one on one,” he said reminiscing on friends on took college classes in high school, telling him although Scott was a hard teacher, he always had time to lend an ear to listen.

“We could talk to each other about anything it was great. A lot of people say their dad’s their best friend but my dad really is my best friend,” he said.

Giving his dad props for his interest in writing, cooking and music.

“You know you can go into an art museum or a concert or you know but that’s kind of like those two things together,” speaking of the annual ’Evening with Poets’ event that is still held at the college.

“Dad kept probably kept, without hyperbole, more than 100 journals.”

Journals that would contain the times he spent with his family, colleagues and students.

The scholarship in Lucero’s name will be available for the Fall of 2021.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear announces 809 COVID-19 cases Friday, extends Kentucky’s mask mandate

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Kentucky Baptist Hurricane Relief - 5:30pm

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

Sunday will mark 6 months since the 1st reported COVID-19 case in Kentucky

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
In just a few days, it will be exactly six months since Kentucky’s first reported case of COVID-19 was announced.

State

Glasgow Police to adopt new policies, ban no knock warrants

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Based on recommendations from the Kentucky Cities League, the Glasgow Police Department has adopted several new policies.

Latest News

News

East 80 Yard Sale continues tradition in Laurel County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The East 80 Yard Sale tradition in Laurel County is continuing with safety measures in place.

News

Kentucky State Police advises caution on roads as Labor Day weekend begins

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Kentucky State Police are urging caution on the roads this holiday weekend.

News

Kentucky Baptist Relief continues work in areas damaged by Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Volunteers from Kentucky are helping those in need in two areas devastated by the recent storm.

State

Morehead Mayor hopes to spark community conversations with book club

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown says a forum to discuss inclusion in the community sparked the idea for a book club.

State

Kanye West has filed to appear on Kentucky’s presidential ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A tweet sent from Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams appears to show paperwork filed by Kanye West’s representatives to appear on the state of Kentucky’s presidential ballot.

News

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park making sure visitors are safe this Labor Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Not only are maintenance crews taking precautions outside of the park, but also outside at the Wilderness Road Campground where all sites with electricity are full.