Local college names new scholarship in honor of former professor

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we enter the month of September many colleges and universities are back in session. The cost of books, transportation and financial begins to add up. That is where scholarships come in.

“We offer tons of different scholarships that students can apply for at HCTC. We have many generous donors in the local community and that is how we are able to do what we do,” said Jennifer Lindon, Hazard Community and Technical College President.

While those scholarships are offered on a variety of basis ranging from GPA or what county a student may live in, none of those scholarships are for nontraditional students.

“Adult students who are trying to balance their education with a work and a family life,” Lindon said.

To solve that problem HCTC will start a scholarship just for these students, The Scott J. Lucero Scholarship, but this scholarship is more than just a name.

“He touched so many lives here at HCTC, he inspired many students to write and he also established the annual evening with poets’ event that we still have,” said Lindon. Lucero was an English professor at the college for more than two decades.

“He just had a special place in his heart for any student who were struggling or just trying to balance the many different things that our students try to balance while they are here.”

The ’Christmas for Charity’ organization decided to establish a scholarship endowment to honor him.

“Kind, patient and caring,” said Carson Lucero, son of Scott Lucero, saying those three words described his dad to the fullest.

“One of the most understanding to sit down and talk to one on one,” he said reminiscing on friends on took college classes in high school, telling him although Scott was a hard teacher, he always had time to lend an ear to listen.

“We could talk to each other about anything it was great. A lot of people say their dad’s their best friend but my dad really is my best friend,” he said.

Giving his dad props for his interest in writing, cooking and music.

“You know you can go into an art museum or a concert or you know but that’s kind of like those two things together,” speaking of the annual ’Evening with Poets’ event that is still held at the college.

“Dad kept probably kept, without hyperbole, more than 100 journals.”

Journals that would contain the times he spent with his family, colleagues and students.

The scholarship in Lucero’s name will be available for the Fall of 2021.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.